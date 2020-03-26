 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
2500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by MAXCBD Wellness

Get a dose of the revolutionary oil that has already changed hundreds of thousands of lives. Our 2500mg Full Spectrum Tincture is a true powerhouse in our line of pure CBD tinctures. Benefit from a hearty dose of MaxCBD to get an instant sense of well-being to get you through the day. Support your overall health—mental and physical—by giving your body a boost of CBD in this pure, 100% natural, 3rd party lab-tested, easy to absorb, and fast-acting tincture. Our high-quality CBD oil tinctures are unique and easily-absorbed, so you can feel relief faster. Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ A Healthy Life’s Secret Ingredient: Enjoy everything CBD has to offer. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory. ✔️Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities.

karenhowling

I struggle with epilepsy and was using a lot of medical marijuana which was helping me a lot but I didn't want to be high anymore, tried CBD once but it didn't work and then a friend of mine recommended MaxCBD. I tried it a year ago for the first time and I have been using it ever since, helps me a lot without getting me high which is amazing. I use it everyday.

Ronald59

I kind of expected it to taste horrible, since that was my experience with other companies. However this CBD Oil has a normal to pleasant taste and does help me with insomnia.

mileyjones

In 2016 i got injured in a really bad accident . My bones were broken and my whole body was covered in bruises. Treatment cost me a lot per month. I found this company online, their experts team offered me a pain relief bundle with a fair price. I got Oil, Cream and a soothing lotion. This product is very helpful and works great. Highly recommend

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.