Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Get a dose of the revolutionary oil that has already changed hundreds of thousands of lives. Our 2500mg Full Spectrum Tincture is a true powerhouse in our line of pure CBD tinctures. Benefit from a hearty dose of MaxCBD to get an instant sense of well-being to get you through the day. Support your overall health—mental and physical—by giving your body a boost of CBD in this pure, 100% natural, 3rd party lab-tested, easy to absorb, and fast-acting tincture. Our high-quality CBD oil tinctures are unique and easily-absorbed, so you can feel relief faster. Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ A Healthy Life’s Secret Ingredient: Enjoy everything CBD has to offer. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory. ✔️Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities.
on March 26th, 2020
I struggle with epilepsy and was using a lot of medical marijuana which was helping me a lot but I didn't want to be high anymore, tried CBD once but it didn't work and then a friend of mine recommended MaxCBD. I tried it a year ago for the first time and I have been using it ever since, helps me a lot without getting me high which is amazing. I use it everyday.
on November 18th, 2019
I kind of expected it to taste horrible, since that was my experience with other companies. However this CBD Oil has a normal to pleasant taste and does help me with insomnia.
on November 13th, 2019
In 2016 i got injured in a really bad accident . My bones were broken and my whole body was covered in bruises. Treatment cost me a lot per month. I found this company online, their experts team offered me a pain relief bundle with a fair price. I got Oil, Cream and a soothing lotion. This product is very helpful and works great. Highly recommend