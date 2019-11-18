Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Get a dose of the revolutionary oil that has already changed hundreds of thousands of lives. A few drops of CBD will get your day off to an energetic and healthy start. Set aside the daily prescription medications. Use mother nature’s healing elixir instead. Each drop contains pure full-spectrum CBD, that you can consume directly under your tongue, blend it with juice or mix it with your favorite food. Our CBD oil is manufactured by the highest quality control terms, providing you with an excellent and safe product for your daily wellness routine. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ Daily Support: Our lowest dose of CBD is meant for your everyday use. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Toxin free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.
on November 18th, 2019
I’ve been suffering from anxiety and insomnia but didn’t want to take a sleeping pill. I was trying to find natural product , than i found MAXCBD and it helps me feel relaxed and sleep naturally. It also helps calm my restless mind and racing thoughts that keep me awake at night. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT !
on November 13th, 2019
I am unable to take strong prescription pain medication and this works great to relieve my pain also CBD having no side effects. Works very quickly for me.
on November 13th, 2019
Good start for my mild knee pain, I use it sublingually and sometimes i rub it on my knees, does the job !