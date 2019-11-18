 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
300mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by MAXCBD Wellness

5.05
MAXCBD Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 300mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

$39.90MSRP

About this product

Get a dose of the revolutionary oil that has already changed hundreds of thousands of lives. A few drops of CBD will get your day off to an energetic and healthy start. Set aside the daily prescription medications. Use mother nature’s healing elixir instead. Each drop contains pure full-spectrum CBD, that you can consume directly under your tongue, blend it with juice or mix it with your favorite food. Our CBD oil is manufactured by the highest quality control terms, providing you with an excellent and safe product for your daily wellness routine. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ Daily Support: Our lowest dose of CBD is meant for your everyday use. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Toxin free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

5 customer reviews

5.05

annagarsia

I’ve been suffering from anxiety and insomnia but didn’t want to take a sleeping pill. I was trying to find natural product , than i found MAXCBD and it helps me feel relaxed and sleep naturally. It also helps calm my restless mind and racing thoughts that keep me awake at night. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT !

JohnWatson

I am unable to take strong prescription pain medication and this works great to relieve my pain also CBD having no side effects. Works very quickly for me.

John-Mathews

Good start for my mild knee pain, I use it sublingually and sometimes i rub it on my knees, does the job !

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.