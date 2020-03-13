 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Softgels

by MAXCBD Wellness

Full Spectrum CBD Softgels

About this product

Choosing to use CBD Capsules as a dietary supplement is not only considered faster but also cleaner and easier compared to CBD Oil. Our MaxCBD 15mg Full Spectrum CBD soft gels provide the natural soothing effect that our CBD Oil Tinctures do but housed in a cellulose capsule making them quick, simple and discreet without any of the unwanted aftertaste. Additionally, our capsules are liquid, making them much more bioavailable than dry-extract capsules. Give your body an instant dose of calmness with each capsule. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ Quick and Convenient: Consume CBD in mere seconds and begin to enjoy the health benefits. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

6 customer reviews

5.06

jessetparker

Recently had a spine surgery and tried CBD softgel capsules instead of using morphine, it helps a lot and gives me the instant relieve from pain. I am able to move around the house without pain only because of this product!

kristyclark

I have had insomnia for two years and was using prescribed medication for it, recently a friend of mine suggested me to try CBD because I didn't wanna continue using medication and it worked. Totally would recommend everyone to try CBD!

billystntn

helps me manage my stress. I would definitely recommend this product. I have tried others, but this one works best for me.

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.