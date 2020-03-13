 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
154mg CBD Pain Relief Cream

by MAXCBD Wellness

5.012
154mg CBD Pain Relief Cream

$89.00MSRP

About this product

As you apply this CBD enriched cream, your skin will feel cool and start to tingle. That’s a sign the peppermint oil and 36 other natural ingredients are at work. This mixture is infused with CBD to increase recovery by stimulating your skin’s deep cells. When applied topically, it may reduce sore, achy muscles and tension headaches. The 1000mg CBD peppermint cream by MaxCBD will help you freeze away all tight areas and joint inflammation your daily impacts have brought upon you. The combination of peppermint and other key ingredients contribute to the cooling and deep feeling effect of this incredibly soothing topical cream. Massage it into your skin and you will immediately feel a cooling sensation sink in, then further deeper into our mass.

12 customer reviews

5.012

JohnlEss

Fantastic company! I’m very surprised not many people have heard of it. Pros: Good online experience and customer service – Website is easy to manoeuvre around. If you’ve got a general idea of what you want they seem to point you in the right direction, without jumping to the most expensive product. Great value for money- speaks for itself. Delivery time- When I first ordered it came a day after I expected it to, but after talks I found it was due to the snow, from then it always seems to arrive on time. Thanks!

Vickie_Moses

Needed an answer for muscles spams in my neck and right shoulder. Came to the end of the road with pain killers and heard about Maxcbd oil. Purchased CBD Cream from Maxcbd and haven’t looked back, has really helped with overcoming the pain I’ve been experiencing. I can vouch for a genuine product purchased from a reputable company. Very fast delivery is a huge plus.

HBruce

My mom always complained about constant pain on her elbow. I purchased this for her and it actually worked. She feels relaxed when she applies it on elbows and knees, so it actually works! she will continue to use it for her joints and we will be coming back to get more soon.

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.