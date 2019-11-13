Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
This lavender and CBD cream is a bona fide addition to your daily beauty regimen. A holistic formula combines the effects of various skin rejuvenating products. The MaxCBD Lavender Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream is rich, creamy and packed with essential oils including powerful CBD Hemp Oil, Shea Butter, Aloe, Lavender, and other beneficial naturally derived ingredients. The Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream targets pain and creates an immediate soothing and relaxing sensation, make it a part of your daily beauty regime by moisturizing your skin, and keeping it looking young and vibrant. ✔️ Revitalizing Moisture: Lavender oil acts as a moisturizer and stimulates your skin’s fibroblasts — the deep cells that keep you looking young. ✔️ Rich Pleasure: As you apply the cream you’ll smile at the pleasant scent and creamy texture. ✔️ Endocannabinoid System: CBD can work wonders on your skin because it improves a part of your nervous system found throughout your body. ✔️ Safe CBD: This CBD enriched cream has no side effects, removes irritation, and can be used without worry. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.
on November 13th, 2019
So good for my skin. I've been using it on my face and elbows. I've had a dry patch on my forehead that hadn't responded to any cream or product - until this one. Thank you!
on October 18th, 2019
This is the best cream. Has helped my skin to be in a great shape, moistures great and helps with mild pain and skin irritation. My boyfriend likes to use it after shaving as well, helps on irritated skin a lot! Highly recommend