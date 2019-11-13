 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SOOTHING CBD & LAVENDER CREAM

by MAXCBD Wellness

5.02
MAXCBD Wellness Hemp CBD Beauty SOOTHING CBD & LAVENDER CREAM

$34.00MSRP

About this product

This lavender and CBD cream is a bona fide addition to your daily beauty regimen. A holistic formula combines the effects of various skin rejuvenating products. The MaxCBD Lavender Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream is rich, creamy and packed with essential oils including powerful CBD Hemp Oil, Shea Butter, Aloe, Lavender, and other beneficial naturally derived ingredients. The Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream targets pain and creates an immediate soothing and relaxing sensation, make it a part of your daily beauty regime by moisturizing your skin, and keeping it looking young and vibrant. ✔️ Revitalizing Moisture: Lavender oil acts as a moisturizer and stimulates your skin’s fibroblasts — the deep cells that keep you looking young. ✔️ Rich Pleasure: As you apply the cream you’ll smile at the pleasant scent and creamy texture. ✔️ Endocannabinoid System: CBD can work wonders on your skin because it improves a part of your nervous system found throughout your body. ✔️ Safe CBD: This CBD enriched cream has no side effects, removes irritation, and can be used without worry. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

conniebee

So good for my skin. I've been using it on my face and elbows. I've had a dry patch on my forehead that hadn't responded to any cream or product - until this one. Thank you!

beverly1968

This is the best cream. Has helped my skin to be in a great shape, moistures great and helps with mild pain and skin irritation. My boyfriend likes to use it after shaving as well, helps on irritated skin a lot! Highly recommend

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.