  5. 1g Cindy 99 Pre Roll

1g Cindy 99 Pre Roll

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls 1g Cindy 99 Pre Roll

$10.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cinderella 99 is a sativa dominant hybrid that is known to be great for nerve pain, muscle spasms, appetite stimulant, and increased energy. These showstopping nugs are covered in crystals paired with a fruity flavor and sharp musky afternotes. Often known to provide an energetic effect this strain will keep you dancing all night at the ball.

About this strain

Cinderella 99

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals