Mayflower Medicinals

Cookies & Cream Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Cookies and Cream is a delicious hybrid that may provide a fresh-baked feeling of relaxation for conditions such as chronic stress, anxiety, nausea, insomnia, muscle spasms, and depression. With creamy crystals and a nutty, vanilla aroma swirling in every nug you’ll want to sneak this strain right out of the jar.
About this strain
Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.