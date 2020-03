MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

This preroll was the first time I’d tried one of Mayflowers Rare Dankness crosses in flower form, and it was really impressive. Great for pain and stress, Instant body and head effects surge seconds after the first exhale, and are accompanied by the pungent wreaking OG descendants are known for! Also, as prerolls go, there is no better product or deal then Mayflower in the Greater Boston area!