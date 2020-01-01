Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
Lemon Ice is a sativa strain known to possibly give energetic and lifted effects for treating stress, depression, headaches or migraines, arthritis, and muscle spasms. These fluffy green nugs are covered in wispy orange hairs and bright white crystals. This strain is known to give off a serious citrus flavor with spicy notes making it perfect for a refreshing burst of energy in your day.
Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. This collision of opposites creates a unique strain with columnar bud structures that adapts well to “sea of green” growing methods. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Lemon Ice does have a longer than average flowering time of 75-85 days, but patient gardeners are rewarded with a more than generous yield. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.