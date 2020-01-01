Mayflower Medicinals

1g Lightsaber Pre Roll
$10.00MSRP
About this product
Lightsaber is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that may offer an uplifted and euphoric feeling to cut through mental aches, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, nausea, and fatigue. Fluffy round nugs are entwined with orange threads and white crystals paired with spicy herbal aromas and sweet undertones.
