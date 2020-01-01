 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1g Lightsaber Pre Roll

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls 1g Lightsaber Pre Roll

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Lightsaber is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that may offer an uplifted and euphoric feeling to cut through mental aches, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, nausea, and fatigue. Fluffy round nugs are entwined with orange threads and white crystals paired with spicy herbal aromas and sweet undertones.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals