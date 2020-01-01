1g Rug Burn Pre Roll
1g Rug Burn Pre Roll
by Mayflower Medicinals
About this product
Rug Burn OG is a tantalizing strain that may offer patients relaxation with a full uplifting effect. The mint green buds are threaded with fiery orange strands that will sting the senses with diesel aromas and sour citrus undertones.
About this strain
Rug Burn OG
Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”