1g Star Killer Pre Roll

by Mayflower Medicinals

$10.00MSRP

Star Killer is a hybrid strain that may be useful in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. These heavy purple buds have a citrusy, lemon flavor that offer happy and euphoric effects.

Star Killer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

Mayflower Medicinals