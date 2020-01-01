 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1g White Knukles Pre Roll

1g White Knukles Pre Roll

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls 1g White Knukles Pre Roll

$10.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

White Knuckles is known for its potential calming and sedative effects taking jabs as issues such as insomnia, anxiety, and muscle pain & spasms. These dense nugs are soaked in sugar-like crystals and offer sweet and fruity aromas and may help knockout daily discomfort while feeling relaxed.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals