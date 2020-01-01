Mayflower Medicinals

Acid Dough by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects. Created by crossing Lilly (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz, this strain offers sweet, candy-like aromas with bright pineapple flavors and a generous yield. Acid Dough has an approximate 65-70 day flowering time and colorful foliage. This strain responds well to cold temperatures during the finishing process, creating buds with deep violet hues and extra resin production. Acid Dough won 2nd Place Best Sativa at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cups and 2nd Place at the 2016 Expogrow Cup.