Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$27.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Acid Dough is a sativa-dominant strain that may offer patients bright and energetic effects. Layered with ribbons of purple and orange, this strain is sweet with candy-like aromas making it look as good as it tastes.
Acid Dough by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects. Created by crossing Lilly (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz, this strain offers sweet, candy-like aromas with bright pineapple flavors and a generous yield. Acid Dough has an approximate 65-70 day flowering time and colorful foliage. This strain responds well to cold temperatures during the finishing process, creating buds with deep violet hues and extra resin production. Acid Dough won 2nd Place Best Sativa at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cups and 2nd Place at the 2016 Expogrow Cup.