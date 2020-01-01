Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$27.50MSRP
Cookies and Cream is a delicious hybrid that may provide a fresh-baked feeling of relaxation for conditions such as chronic stress, anxiety, nausea, insomnia, muscle spasms, and depression. With creamy crystals and a nutty, vanilla aroma swirling in every nug you’ll want to sneak this strain right out of the jar.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.