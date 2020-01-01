Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$27.50MSRP
Dank Commander is a hybrid strain that may help with sleep, appetite and general pain. Heavy nugs with streams of purple throughout give off a citrusy aroma with diesel after notes. Dank Commander is a great night-time strain as it salutes patients with potential calm and euphoric effects.
