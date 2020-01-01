 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. .5g Double Cream Pre Roll - 5 Pack

.5g Double Cream Pre Roll - 5 Pack

by Mayflower Medicinals

Write a review
Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls .5g Double Cream Pre Roll - 5 Pack

$27.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This double White Widow cross is known to give a sweet dose of stress & pain relief for patients. With thick nugs covered in creamy white trichomes, Double Cream is ready to deliver two times the fruity, pine flavor. This strain may offer the ultimate chill feeling while taking away those stresses - like your favorite pint of ice cream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals Logo
Mayflower Medicinals