Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$27.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon Lime Punch is known to possibly help with PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Dense flowers are tied together with vibrant purple knots and a punch of sour citrus notes hit you hard to take the edge off.
Be the first to review this product.