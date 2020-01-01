Mayflower Medicinals

Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
Medi-Haze is a strain that may help with focus and energy as well as inflammation relief. These heavy buds are speckled with bright white trichomes and offer a piney & spicy flavor profile. Often rich in CBD amounts this strain could be perfect to relax the day away.
MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects.