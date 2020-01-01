 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. .5g Medi-Haze Pre Roll - Pack of 5

.5g Medi-Haze Pre Roll - Pack of 5

by Mayflower Medicinals

$27.50MSRP

About this product

Medi-Haze is a strain that may help with focus and energy as well as inflammation relief. These heavy buds are speckled with bright white trichomes and offer a piney & spicy flavor profile. Often rich in CBD amounts this strain could be perfect to relax the day away.

About this strain

MediHaze

MediHaze

MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. 

