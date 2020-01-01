 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. .5g Scott's OG Pre Roll - Pack of 5

.5g Scott's OG Pre Roll - Pack of 5

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls .5g Scott's OG Pre Roll - Pack of 5

$27.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Scott’s OG was a hybrid strain created with the veteran in mind and may be a great resource to treat anxiety, PTSD, stress and pain. Hefty nugs with a thick blanket of crystals give off sour aromas with sweet, citrusy undertones. Often known to deliver potent doses, Scott’s OG is a great end cap to the day.

About this strain

Scott's OG

Scott's OG
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals