MassMedicinal on October 22nd, 2019

Mayflower Medicinals, Preroll - This is one of the most interesting sativas I’ve encountered. A sure-fire cure for depression, the cerebral effects of this strain remind me more of a sativa dominant hybrid rather than a Haze or landrace sativa. The effects are relatively creative and uplifting without too much speediness. A quality daytime strain, that can be functional as long as used sparingly!