Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Acid Dough is a sativa-dominant strain that may offer patients bright and energetic effects. Layered with ribbons of purple and orange, this strain is sweet with candy-like aromas making it look as good as it tastes.
on January 17th, 2020
One of my favorite sativa's!
on October 22nd, 2019
Mayflower Medicinals, Preroll - This is one of the most interesting sativas I’ve encountered. A sure-fire cure for depression, the cerebral effects of this strain remind me more of a sativa dominant hybrid rather than a Haze or landrace sativa. The effects are relatively creative and uplifting without too much speediness. A quality daytime strain, that can be functional as long as used sparingly!
Acid Dough by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects. Created by crossing Lilly (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz, this strain offers sweet, candy-like aromas with bright pineapple flavors and a generous yield. Acid Dough has an approximate 65-70 day flowering time and colorful foliage. This strain responds well to cold temperatures during the finishing process, creating buds with deep violet hues and extra resin production. Acid Dough won 2nd Place Best Sativa at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cups and 2nd Place at the 2016 Expogrow Cup.