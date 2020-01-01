 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Apollo 11 Pre-Roll

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Pre-rolls Apollo 11 Pre-Roll

Apollo 11 Pre-Roll by Mayflower Medicinals

About this strain

Apollo 11

Apollo 11
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Apollo 11 is a potent hybrid cannabis strain with strong cerebral effects that might just have your head feeling like it’s making a moon landing. It’s another strain created by breeders Brothers Grimm and is the half-sister to another heady sativa, Apollo 13. Apollo 11 also has Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype) as a mother, but was crossed with Cinderella 99 to create this uplifting strain. This Apollo shares the family trait of an extremely fast flowering time, usually before 8 weeks. There is some variety among plants, but in general they will stay shorter and develop lots of branches and bud sites. The resinous flowers will have a strong, sharp citrus aroma and a slightly subtler lemon flavor. Effective for treating stress and moderate pain, for a few hours this strain will give you a first-class trip out of this world.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals