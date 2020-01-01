 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cheese

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Flower Cheese

A hybrid strain with milky white nugs have shreds of orange throughout and deliver a pungent cheese aroma that’s sharp on the senses making for a potential relaxing experience you can savor

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

Mayflower Medicinals