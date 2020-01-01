 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cookies & Cream

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Flower Cookies & Cream

About this product

Cookies and Cream is a delicious hybrid that may provide a fresh-baked feeling of relaxation for conditions such as chronic stress, anxiety, nausea, insomnia, muscle spasms, and depression. With creamy crystals and a nutty, vanilla aroma swirling in every nug you’ll want to sneak this strain right out of the jar.

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Mayflower Medicinals