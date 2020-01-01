 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Ape

by Mayflower Medicinals

Mayflower Medicinals Cannabis Flower Grape Ape

Grape Ape is a CBD rich strain that may provide very relaxing effects paired with the traditional “couch-lock” experience. These dense nugs are held together with deep purple strands and give off a sweet, grape flavor.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Mayflower Medicinals