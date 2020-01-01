Mayflower Medicinals

Tutankhamon Pre-Roll 1g
Tutankhamon
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!