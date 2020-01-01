 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tutankhamon Pre-Roll 1g

by Mayflower Medicinals

About this strain

Tutankhamon

Tutankhamon

Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!

