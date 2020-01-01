About this product

Microbiological organisms are present almost everywhere but are usually dormant or harmless to humans. If conditions are right, however, a colony of organisms can grow and become dangerous for consumption. Additionally, certain organisms can release toxins as a reaction to heat or other perceived threats. Screening all cannabis products for these organisms ensures their presence in below a threshold that is safe for consumers to ingest. PRICE $135 per sample AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED Flower: 1 gram Concentrate: 1 gram Extract: 1 gram Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram) SCOPE OF TEST Total viable aerobic bacteria Total coliform bacteria Total bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria Total yeast & mold E. coli & Salmonella TESTING METHOD Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA)