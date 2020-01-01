 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Microbiological Contaminants Screen

by MCR Labs

$135.00MSRP

Microbiological organisms are present almost everywhere but are usually dormant or harmless to humans. If conditions are right, however, a colony of organisms can grow and become dangerous for consumption. Additionally, certain organisms can release toxins as a reaction to heat or other perceived threats. Screening all cannabis products for these organisms ensures their presence in below a threshold that is safe for consumers to ingest. PRICE $135 per sample AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED Flower: 1 gram Concentrate: 1 gram Extract: 1 gram Infused Products: 1 serving/dose (at least 1 gram) SCOPE OF TEST Total viable aerobic bacteria Total coliform bacteria Total bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria Total yeast & mold E. coli & Salmonella TESTING METHOD Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA)

MCR Labs Logo
As the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts, we are proud to offer analytical testing and R&D services to MMJ and adult-use cannabis providers, patients, doctors, caregivers, or anyone crafting their own cannabis products. Our methods are ISO-17025 accredited, and we employ proven analytical practices developed in the pharmaceutical industry.