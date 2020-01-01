 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MCR Labs

Quantitation is the numbers in your medicine. We can tell not just whether a cannabinoid is present, but exactly how much of it is in the product, be it marijuana flower or MIP (marijuana infused product). Quantitative analysis allows patients to get the precise medicine to treat their condition. We developed analytical methods to accurately test for the amount of each cannabinoid, including THC, CBD, CBN, THCa, CBDa, d8-THC, CBGA, THCV, CBDV, and CBC.

As the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts, we are proud to offer analytical testing and R&D services to MMJ and adult-use cannabis providers, patients, doctors, caregivers, or anyone crafting their own cannabis products. Our methods are ISO-17025 accredited, and we employ proven analytical practices developed in the pharmaceutical industry.