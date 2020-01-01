About this product

OVERVIEW A terpene profile is another measure of product potency, as many terpenes are believed to produce physiological effects and contribute to the “Entourage Effect” of cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of 22 different terpenoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage. WHY IT MATTERS Seeing the terpene breakdown for a given product is helpful for doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to learn how and why a cannabis product may affect them in a certain way. Identifying which terpenes are present is useful for tracking effects and comparing products so consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response. PRICE $25 per sample AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED Flower: 0.2 grams Concentrate: 0.2 grams Extract: 0.2 grams Infused Products: not applicable SCOPE OF TEST alpha-Bisabolol delta-3-Carene Caryophyllene-Oxide Eucalyptol Guaiol Isopulegol Linalool cis-Nerolidol Ocimene alpha-Pinene alpha-Terpinene Terpinolene Camphene beta-Caryophyllene para-Cymene Geraniol alpha-Humulene D-Limonene beta-Myrcene trans-Nerolidol beta-Ocimene beta-Pinene gamma-Terpinene TESTING METHOD Headspace Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection (HS-GC-FID)