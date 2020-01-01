 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Services
  4. Analytics & testing
  5. Terpene Profile

Terpene Profile

by MCR Labs

Write a review
MCR Labs Services Analytics & Testing Terpene Profile
MCR Labs Services Analytics & Testing Terpene Profile

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

OVERVIEW A terpene profile is another measure of product potency, as many terpenes are believed to produce physiological effects and contribute to the “Entourage Effect” of cannabis consumption. Through chemical analysis, our team identifies the presence and concentration of 22 different terpenoid compounds, which are reported as a weight-based percentage. WHY IT MATTERS Seeing the terpene breakdown for a given product is helpful for doctors, patients, and recreational consumers to learn how and why a cannabis product may affect them in a certain way. Identifying which terpenes are present is useful for tracking effects and comparing products so consumers can identify additional products that will produce a similar physiological response. PRICE $25 per sample AMOUNT OF SAMPLE NEEDED Flower: 0.2 grams Concentrate: 0.2 grams Extract: 0.2 grams Infused Products: not applicable SCOPE OF TEST alpha-Bisabolol delta-3-Carene Caryophyllene-Oxide Eucalyptol Guaiol Isopulegol Linalool cis-Nerolidol Ocimene alpha-Pinene alpha-Terpinene Terpinolene Camphene beta-Caryophyllene para-Cymene Geraniol alpha-Humulene D-Limonene beta-Myrcene trans-Nerolidol beta-Ocimene beta-Pinene gamma-Terpinene TESTING METHOD Headspace Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection (HS-GC-FID)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MCR Labs Logo
As the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts, we are proud to offer analytical testing and R&D services to MMJ and adult-use cannabis providers, patients, doctors, caregivers, or anyone crafting their own cannabis products. Our methods are ISO-17025 accredited, and we employ proven analytical practices developed in the pharmaceutical industry.