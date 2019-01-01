 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Original Me Time Box

Original Me Time Box

by Me Time

$55.00MSRP

About this product

The Me Time Box subscription is the signature product of Me Time where you can find all of the highest quality glass pipe and smoking essential items for the best prices. You can expect a Me Time Box delivered discreetly to your door each month. Look at the typical costs other a dispensary or smoke shop stores charge for the individual smoke kit items that can be found in a Me Time Box: RAW Rolling Papers - $4 RAW Pre-Rolled Cones 6-Pack - $5 Glass Bowl - $25 Glass Bong - $40 Glass One Hitter - $10 Glass Chillum - $5 Grinder - $10 Rolling Tray - $15 Total = $115 + Taxes! (or more) The best part about a Me Time Box subscription is that it is full of different smoking essentials every time. The above prices do not even include shipping, but shipping costs for the Me Time Box subscription are included. The assortment of one hitter bowls, glass pipes, glass water pipes, bongs, rolling papers, wraps and herb grinders are endless. They make perfect gifts and ensure that your smoking kit collection is always fully stocked. It is must have to make sure that you enjoy life, every day. Do you think that you will receive too many items? The best thing that you can do is share your new found way to relax with friends and family members.

About this brand

Me Time Box is the premium monthly subscription box for smoking essentials. Smoke Shop Supplies. Monthly Smoke Box. Experience the Me Time Box. Get the best quality products to enjoy your alternative medicine delivered discreetly to your door. Experience the Me Time Box and just buy it once. We keep it fresh with the best and newest products straight from California. Get the best quality products discreetly delivered to your door. We know what you like and what you deserve. Guaranteed to let you enjoy some Me Time. This box is curated with over $125 worth of your favorite things to enjoy life, every day. 💚