CBD Holiday Beauty Faves

by MeCBD

$50.00MSRP

The Beauty Package: Your Majesty CBD Cream, Vitamin C Serum, and Body Butter ($104.97 Value) Pamper your skin with three of our most luxurious beauty products. Each helps to nourish and heal the skin while promoting natural radiance and health from the inside out. Enjoy the healing, soothing properties of Your Majesty, bask in the brightening power of Pure Vitamin C Serum, and marvel at the magic of our CBD Body Butter as your skin becomes silky-smooth. Your Majesty CBD Cream Our most powerful skin-rejuvenating cream, Your Majesty offers the ultimate support for skin health and vitality. It is easily and quickly absorbed. A powerful infusion of CBD calms irritation and redness and fights signs of aging. Organic green tea, avocado oil, and Marla kernel oil help to revitalize the tissue and seal in hydration that restores and stimulates each cell. This is our top go-to for a deep-tissue healer that restores vibrancy and skin that looks (and feels) younger and healthier! Pure Vitamin C Serum with CBD Brighten and tone your skin with the combined powers of Full Spectrum CBD, omega-fatty acids, and Vitamin C. This serum restores pH balance, brightens dull, discolored skin, and helps to reduce blemishes and signs of aging. CBD soothes irritated, sensitive skin and battles acne and blemishes while Vitamin C protects against oxidative damage, corrects hyperpigmentation, and nourishes the cells. This serum will fight off fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes while giving your skin a well-earned boost. CBD Body Butter This silky smooth, nutrient-rich body butter absorbs easily and completely into the skin where it protects the skin from dry air, heat, and cold weather while sealing in moisture. It helps to condition, soften and smooth the skin while drawing nutrients deep into the tissues for maximum nourishment and care. The Beauty Package Product Features - Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids - Made with 100% organic CBD hemp extract - Non-GMO & Pesticide-free - Third-party lab tested - Made in the USA

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.