by MeCBD

The Essentials Package: Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000mg, 750mg CBD Capsules, 600mg CBD Gummies ($204.97 Value) Explore CBD in three forms — oil, capsule, and gummy! Each option is packed with the beneficial properties of CBD. Find out which form of CBD is best for you, or combine all three for a maximum boost to spur you onward in your health and wellness journey! CBD Pure Hemp Full Spectrum Oil One of our most popular CBD oils, Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg is packed to the brim with healing, nourishing CBD and whole-plant compounds, such as flavonoids, terpenes, and additional cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and more. Support general health and well-being, or use this CBD extract to provide support for specific health issues, such as stress, anxiety, pain, and mental focus. 750mg CBD Capsules Convenient and easy-to-swallow, our CBD 750mg capsules offer clinically precise dosing for ongoing health and wellness support. They provide all the benefits of a CBD oil, but are easier to take when you’re on-the-go. Add these capsules to your daily line-up of health supplements to maximize your health. 600mg CBD Gummies Get your daily dose of CBD, all in one tasty treat! Our CBD Gummies are infused with a generous helping of pure, organic CBD and packed with delicious flavor. Delivering 10mg of CBD per gummy, these are the perfect solution for a gentle, daily wellness support. CBD Essentials Products Features - 100% Organic - Non-GMO - Full Spectrum Pure Hemp Extract - Available in Natural and Peppermint Flavors - Third-party Lab Tested - Fast-absorbing sublingual oil - Alcohol-Free - All Natural Plant-Based - Pesticide-Free - Purest Hemp Extract Made in the USA

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.