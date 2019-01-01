 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Natural Pure Hemp Full Spectrum Oil 250mg

CBD Natural Pure Hemp Full Spectrum Oil 250mg

by MeCBD

MeCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Natural Pure Hemp Full Spectrum Oil 250mg

About this product

Our Full Spectrum CBD Oils are our most loved products. Each bottle is packed to the brim with a unique blend of whole-plant compounds found in organic hemp. These compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and phytocannabinoids, offer their own unique health-supportive properties. All of these compounds work together synergistically in the body to provide incredible results. Full Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for use as a daily health and wellness supplement or as a support for specific health issues. It can help reduce joint and muscle discomfort, support a healthy stress response, encourage mental clarity and focus, boost the immune system, and encourage recovery from illness or injuries. Our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is derived from organic industrial hemp that is non-GMO and pesticide free! Our CBD contains no fillers, chemicals, artificial dyes or fragrances, or alcohol. Just pure, CBD goodness!

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.