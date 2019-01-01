 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Peppermint Pure Hemp Oxygen Infused Full Spectrum Oil 500mg

by MeCBD

$81.73MSRP

For greater bioavailability, we took Full Spectrum CBD Oil and blended it with a special oil: organic coconut oil, amino acids, frankincense and CBDa (the raw, pure and natural acid of which the compound CBD derives). But while those ingredients are powerful and effective on their own, we had a little more technological magic to increase the efficacy of this CBD blend even further. Prior to blending with our Full Spectrum CBD Oil, this special oil blend has its molecule membrane removed and becomes oxygenated through a patented process in order to covalently bond to the CBD of the oil. When bonded, the CBD is encapsulated by this special oil and protected from decarboxylation as it makes its way through the system, reaching the targeted area as one complete molecule. The advantage of our Oxygen Infused blend over standard full spectrum oil is that more CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBGN and the generous variety of compounds derived may be absorbed into the body for maximum benefits. It’s all the power and goodness of Full Spectrum CBD oil — taken to the next level.

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.