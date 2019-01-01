About this product
Leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and moisturized. The Daily Skin Re-energizer is specially formulated to boost your skin's natural radiance. This lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly for maximum hydration and a youthful, vibrant glow. This Re-Energizer is perfect for those with younger complexions that need a balanced, refreshing moisturizer to help you be your best self — and look it too! Benefits: - Protect skin from dehydration and environmental irritants - Maximum hydration - Fast absorption Features: - Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids - Pure Isolate Hemp Oil - Use daily for optimal results - Made in the USA - Lab Tested
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.