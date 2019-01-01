 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Leave In Hair Growth CBD Solution +AnaGain®

Leave In Hair Growth CBD Solution +AnaGain®

by MeCBD

Benefits - Promotes hair growth - Strengthens and softens hair - Provides deep hydration - Nourishes scalp and hair follicles - Combats buildup on the scalp and hair - Convenient, drop applicator CBD LeaveIn Hair Growth Solution + AnaGain is the perfect travel-sized solution for keeping your hair lustrous and healthy, even when on the go! This product is your ultimate ally for quick and powerful hair reinforcement. Simply massage into damp hair before blow-drying or styling. Throughout the day, this serum will build resilience at your roots as it nourishes your scalp and hair follicles with Vitamin E, fatty acids, and CBD compounds. These nutrients will keep your hair deeply hydrated and combat buildup. AnaGain offers maximum absorption into the dermal papilla, which is key in hair follicle development and growth. For maximum health and shine, use for daily or regular hair treatments. For ultimate results and maximum health, work this CBD hair growth solution into your scalp after cleansing and conditioning your hair with AnaGain+ CBD Shampoo & Conditioner. Features - Made with pure organic CBD hemp extract in the USA - 100% Organic Hemp Oil - Non-GMO - Pesticide-free - Third-party lab tested - Made in the USA

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.