  5. Pure Hemp CBD Extract Instant Wrinkle Serum 20mg

Pure Hemp CBD Extract Instant Wrinkle Serum 20mg

by MeCBD

About this product

This blurring primer uses organically grown, hemp-derived CBD to instantly fill in and smooth away deep creases within the skin. Hyaluronic Acid and esters of Retinol work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while creating an even skin texture. CBD penetrates deep within the skin where it nourishes and strengthens the cells. Hemp oil and other conditioning emollients soften dry, rough skin and prevent over-drying. Unlike other wrinkle fillers, this serum leaves no unsightly white residue on the skin and prolongs makeup wear. This deeply nourishing and instantly gratifying serum is perfect for a quick fix or for continuous treatment so you can look your best, always.

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.