White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Effects: Euphoric Relaxed Creative Sleepy Tingly Special Sauce CBD Flower Description: Noted for its astringent berry smells, pink sigmas, and high oil return, Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower offers euphoric, creative effects perfect for sleep and relaxation. Although buds may be small, the high-quality sweet, hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor make this strain a fan favorite. 20% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBD Flower 20% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.