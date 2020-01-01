White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Effects: Relaxed Chill Comfort The White CBG Flower Description Our CBG Flower is one of our favorite strains to date. Grown in Oregon, this potent CBG strain exudes notes of kush, fuel, cilantro, and gas. This strain is perfect no matter the time of day when you just need to relax and unwind. 22.2% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBG Flower 22.2% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBG Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Be the first to review this product.
This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.