Dragon's Breath

by Medhemporium

Meet Dragon's Breath, she quite colorful with her purple tones, reds and oranges. This Sativa/Indica cross, slightly more on the Sativa side is quite smooth, with hints of pine and lemon along with some floral tones. She has been described by some as being great for the daytime by some and evenings by others, and also has relaxing and calming components. "Great for pain, calming, relaxing I have been using this most at bedtime, high pain days/ rest days one of my most favorite strains!" "This stain for me is very uplifting. I find myself laughing and just all around In a great mood. She worked great with my spasticity in my legs. The more I smoked the more sedative I felt. Great day time smoke and night cap for sleep. This strain boast 17.2% CBDa and <LOQ Δ9 THC. Listed below are other components of this product.

We sell legal, inhalable, ingestible, medical grade hemp flower meeting Oregon’s Medical Marijuana standards, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of no more than .3% on a dry weight basis as defined by federal law. We are old school growers and believe in entirely organic growing, hand harvesting, hand trimmed and ultra-slow curing our plants through an intensive two month process maintaining an RH of 57-62% at all times to ensure the highest cannabinoid and terpene count for our clients. We do not sell machine trimmed or biomass products, nor do we compress our products when packaging. We are not for everyone. We sell only cuban-cigar quality, creme de le creme, designed for people that want to go back to plants for optimal health. Our mission is to help you live your best life by going back to plants. We believe in healthy people and a healthy earth, that is why we are using decomposable materials for our packaging. We are excited to be offering at least 15 strains for this harvest season, and are currently diligently working to provide you quite the selection for 2019: Esmeralda’s Glory, Dragon’s Breath, Wendy’s Delight, Blue Moon Kush, Suver Haze, Le Femme Vert, Kush, Sour Space Candy, Cherry Wine, Goddess Rising, Kimber Kush, Hawaiian Haze, Zena’s Poison, Bast, and more! Serious inquiries only.