Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sticky and dense, Elektra CBD flower is one of the most potently aromatic CBD flowers you'll experience. The Elektra CBD flower features pine and citrusy flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops and a smooth smoke experience. Elektra CBD is the backbone of many high CBD crosses due to her availability, high resin content, and strong terpenes. The Elektra strain boast 17.5% CBDa and <LOQ Δ9 THC. Listed below are other components of this product.
Be the first to review this product.