Extremeky on November 4th, 2019

Hi, I am a 67-year-old male and have tried many so-called pain relievers, Medically prescribed pain medicine, Kratom, (dry powered Kratom Leaf), CBD@1,000 mg and Conolidine 1 @750mg. also in liquid form. (tincture type, under the tongue). and have wasted some of what little money I get on my disability check I was watching a friend of mine on YouTube and he had I'm assuming some samples of CBD Hemp from Medhemporium and he also suffers from a lot of pain in his legs due to one of those "Spider" types of stints that have dislodged in one of his Leg Veins. So I ask him how it helped him and he was trying out the Hawaiian Haze. I was quite satisfied with what he told me so I ended up Googling "Medhemporium" and ended up ordering 4 different types, at this point and time, I will be talking about this strain. I have a bulging disc in the L5, S1 one area for over 20 years, (like many people have). Broke my left upper arm and when they tried to fix it, they found that my bones were very brittle for someone my age, so a complete total reverse shoulder and upper arm also was replaced, arthritis is showing up in all parts of my body it seems like what life I have left is having a "good" friend, (Pain) as my sidekick. On to the Hawaiian Haze that I got so Fast from this Company, (Oregon to Northern Kentucky in like 3-4 days. I will say that Customer Service is second to none. I just finished trying out this strain I mentioned and my shoulder pain has subsided to a point I can relax, my back pain has also done the exact same. I would suggest this Company as they do not use any type of pesticides and everything is done by hand. As I try out the other 3 types, I will also be leaving a review on those, as well. If you are looking for a 110% No-Bull Company that has fantastic CBD Hemp and I did hear they are working on an ointment to be offered soon. this is "THE" place !!