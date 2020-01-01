Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lifter CBD is a cross between Special Sauce and Early Resin Berry. Lifter CBD is known for providing the user with feeling of very gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a growing body relaxation and laziness that removes any and all aches. Lifter CBD strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. Lifter CBD has sweet funk flavor with hints of fuel. Lifter CBD has an incredible bouquet that evokes grape candy, buttery blueberry muffins, and sweet, pungent skunk. Lifter comes with a 15.1% CBDa level and less than .3% Δ9 THC. Listed below are other components of this product.
Be the first to review this product.