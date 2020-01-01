 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MEDCo Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband Flower

The Healing Community MEDCo offers the most extensive line of top-shelf medical cannabis and cannabis products in the state of Maine, all in a laid back, leisurely shopping experience. Founded in 2018 at 40 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine’s Emerald City, we offer everything from cannabis flower to medicated wholefoods, candies, chocolates, baked goods, tinctures, beverages, syrups, extracts, salves, CBD products, and more. Our cannabis is meticulously grown in our state certified warehouses and our cannabis products are passionately crafted in our on-site state-certified kitchen.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

