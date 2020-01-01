Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Healing Community MEDCo offers the most extensive line of top-shelf medical cannabis and cannabis products in the state of Maine, all in a laid back, leisurely shopping experience. Founded in 2018 at 40 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine’s Emerald City, we offer everything from cannabis flower to medicated wholefoods, candies, chocolates, baked goods, tinctures, beverages, syrups, extracts, salves, CBD products, and more. Our cannabis is meticulously grown in our state certified warehouses and our cannabis products are passionately crafted in our on-site state-certified kitchen.
Be the first to review this product.
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.