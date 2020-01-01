 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Moon Pie

Cherry Moon Pie

A celebration of legends, delicious indica-dominant Cherry Moon Pie by Big Buddha Seeds crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush. The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.

