Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
A celebration of legends, delicious indica-dominant Cherry Moon Pie by Big Buddha Seeds crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush. The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.