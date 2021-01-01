 Loading…

Sativa

Lemon G

by MEDCo

MEDCo Cannabis Flower Lemon G

MEDCo

Lemon G

Lemon G
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

