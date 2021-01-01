 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Member Berry
Hybrid

Member Berry

by MEDCo

Write a review
MEDCo Cannabis Flower Member Berry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

MEDCo Logo

About this strain

Member Berry

Member Berry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review