Hybrid

Pine Cone

by MEDCo

MEDCo Cannabis Flower Pine Cone

Pine Cone

Pine Cone

Pine Cone by Glen's Plant Farm is the hybrid cross of Blue Tahoe and Cinex. This combination develops a strong forest aroma and tight resinous nuggets that explode with earthy flavor upon vaporization or combustion. Cinex elevates the weighted haze of Blue Tahoe, balancing soothing body effects against clear-headed stimulation. Utilize Pine Cone to abate stress, spur creativity, and relax the body.   

 

