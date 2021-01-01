About this product
MEDCo
Pine Cone
Pine Cone by Glen’s Plant Farm is the hybrid cross of Blue Tahoe and Cinex. This combination develops a strong forest aroma and tight resinous nuggets that explode with earthy flavor upon vaporization or combustion. Cinex elevates the weighted haze of Blue Tahoe, balancing soothing body effects against clear-headed stimulation. Utilize Pine Cone to abate stress, spur creativity, and relax the body.
