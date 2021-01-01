About this product
MEDCo
About this strain
Space Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
