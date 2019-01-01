About this product

Grow up to 40+ ounce per each growing session. (Assumption based on full grown plant producing 14 oz) Modular design with aluminum cabinet style. Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system Easy control Yo-Yo system for LED heights Solution temperature control / chiller system CO2 system with refillable tank Top exhaust fan system with carbon filter LED timer / Water control timer Interior with high efficiency light reflector to enhance the lighting dispersion Installed Environment: Room Temperature: 55F – 85F Humidity: 55% – 70% EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering. PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5 Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F Specifications Model: MGI C2001-C Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 85 inches (H) Power consumption: ~1400W (Approximately, $80 per month) Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow Plant sites: 6 sites Automated full spectrum LED lighting system: 32.5 inches on layer and separate switch for growth and bloom stage. LED power – 1200W LED Quantity – 240 pcs / 5w LED Lumen – 19200 LM Work Freq. – 50/60 Hz NW (KG) – 10.7 Amp Draw – 2.77 – 5.55A Voltage – 120V Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H) Command input method – Keypad controller / Switch