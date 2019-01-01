 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Indoor Hydroponic Plug-and-Play growing chamber - C2001-C

$5,900.00MSRP

Grow up to 40+ ounce per each growing session. (Assumption based on full grown plant producing 14 oz) Modular design with aluminum cabinet style. Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system Easy control Yo-Yo system for LED heights Solution temperature control / chiller system CO2 system with refillable tank Top exhaust fan system with carbon filter LED timer / Water control timer Interior with high efficiency light reflector to enhance the lighting dispersion Installed Environment: Room Temperature: 55F – 85F Humidity: 55% – 70% EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering. PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5 Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F Specifications Model: MGI C2001-C Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 85 inches (H) Power consumption: ~1400W (Approximately, $80 per month) Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow Plant sites: 6 sites Automated full spectrum LED lighting system: 32.5 inches on layer and separate switch for growth and bloom stage. LED power – 1200W LED Quantity – 240 pcs / 5w LED Lumen – 19200 LM Work Freq. – 50/60 Hz NW (KG) – 10.7 Amp Draw – 2.77 – 5.55A Voltage – 120V Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H) Command input method – Keypad controller / Switch

About this brand

MediGrow Innovation is a company dedicated to innovative solutions for hydroponically growing medical plants. Driven by intelligence, we proudly present advanced equipment specifically designed to create the optimal environment for medical cannabis cultivation.